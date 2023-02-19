 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities may take cues from second estimates for US Q4CY22 GDP next week

Ravindra Rao
Feb 19, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

Most importantly, FOMC meeting minutes and Core PCE, Fed preferred inflation gauge, will be closely watched to see if price pressures have continued to moderate after it eased to 4.4 percent YoY in December.

Largely positive economic data from the US and hawkish stance by several FOMC officials have opened up the possibility of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve while pushing back expectations of a rate cut in 2023.

Initial reaction to the US CPI data was negative for dollar as it eased market fears of a hotter inflation reading, pushing the greenback to 102.58. As per data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, US consumer price index increased 0.5 percent in January, boosted in part by rising gasoline prices, which increased 3.6 percent in January, but CPI grew 6.4 percent YoY, the smallest gain since October 2021, and following a 6.5 percent rise in December. However, decline in the greenback was reversed thanks to hawkish comment by Fed officials.

Harker's Richmond Fed counterpart Thomas Barkin told Bloomberg TV that the central bank might “have to do more” to fight inflation and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said rate increases could last “for a longer period than previously anticipated.” Also, US producer price index, rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, beating expectations and witnessing the biggest increase since June, fueled by a 5 percent rise in energy costs while core PPI increased 0.5 percent, compared with expectations for a 0.3 percent increase. Following the PPI figures, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and St. Louis President James Bullard backed the case for bigger rate hikes, to a level that’s high enough to bring inflation down to their target.

COMEX Gold hit a six-week low of $1,827.2 per troy ounce as higher CPI and PPI figures in the US provided further evidence of a sticky inflation, boosting dollar and treasury yields. Widely watched CME Fedwatch tool shows US money markets now expect Federal funds rate to climb to 5.2 percent in July from 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent target range at present and compared with a perceived peak rate of 4.9 percent just ahead of FOMC meeting. Also, two members supported 50 bps rate hike and stated policymakers need to be open to bigger rate hikes going forward if economic conditions warrant. This has pushed dollar to 104.5, sharply higher from 100.8 level seen in early February. Investment demand has also remained muted for second week.