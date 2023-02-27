 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As India’s EVs age, supply of recycled lithium rises

Amritha Pillay
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

In the absence of lithium-ion battery manufacturing in India, nearly all of the recycled lithium is exported.

India has adopted a two-pronged approach to source lithium – scout domestically and acquire internationally.

Lithium-ion battery recyclers in India expect their lithium-based feedstock to almost double in the current year, as batteries from India’s early-use electric vehicles (EVs) reach end-of-life. The EV share, as a source of recycled lithium, is expected to grow exponentially, turning into a dominant source of feedstock in the next five years.

Supply on the rise

If you purchased your EV in 2018, the bad news is that your vehicle battery may have reached its end-of-life and needs replacement. This, however, is good news for companies like BatX Energies that recycles lithium-ion-based batteries in India.

Utkarsh Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, BatX Energies, expects the available size of the lithium recycling market to hit 50,000 tonnes this year, more than double from 23,000 tonnes last year. “The EV battery life is about three to five years. EV share in total lithium recycling last year was 10 percent; this year it is expected to be 50 percent,” he said.