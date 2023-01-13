 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cognizant’s Ravi Kumar needs to hire seniors, stem attrition to see growth: Moshe Katri

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 13, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

The new CEO was appointed earlier than expected, suggesting that Cognizant doesn’t want to lose any more time making a turnaround,

Moshe Katri, Managing Director of Equity research at Wedbush Securities

Cognizant, once a barometer of growth for the Indian IT sector, has since ceded considerable ground to its peers, faced extremely high levels of attrition and has been unable to attract the right talent. In a move that can be seen to right the ship, the company appointed Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S as chief executive officer and Stephen J Rohleder as chairman of the board.

Moshe Katri, Wedbush Securities managing director of equity research, has covered IT services for more than two decades. He had called out the Cognizant board in July 2022 over its inaction on the company’s underperformance.

When it was announced in October that Kumar would be joining Cognizant, Katri praised the move as a smart one as he brings knowhow in building growth. 

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Katri talks about why he thinks this is the right leadership push for Cognizant to make a turnaround and what Kumar should look at doing. Edited excerpts:

What do you make of Ravi Kumar’s appointment as CEO?

It's not only Ravi Kumar getting on board, but you're also promoting Steve Rohleder to be in charge of the board… You have Ravi, who has substantial operational experience. You have Rohleder, who I would categorise as a heavy hitter. In my view, both of them can really navigate this company. 