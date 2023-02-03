 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cognizant CEO's priorities: Ability to win large deals, being employer of choice, enhancing op discipline

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

CEO Ravi Kumar said there is a great deal of work ahead and it will take time to rebuild the pipeline and go after larger opportunities.

Once considered a barometer of growth for the Indian IT sector, Cognizant saw multi-year underperformance before the board replaced CEO Brian Humphries with Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S. Three weeks into his tenure and after the company’s results for 2022, Kumar spoke to analysts about his priorities.

The New Jersey-based company’s profit declined 9.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of CY22 and revenue remained little changed. Cognizant will give its guidance for the next year when it reports results for the next quarter.

Kumar told analysts he needs time to get his hands on the pulse of the business. His three priorities will be to make the company an employer of choice, strengthen the ability to win large deals, and enhance operating discipline.

Cognizant faced record levels of attrition in a sector that already had a high churn rate due to pandemic-fuelled demand leading to a war for talent. It even lost market share in key verticals and the departure of employees hampered the company from bidding for deals in the past, staying away from participating in large deals.