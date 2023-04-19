 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMS Info System secures 30% ATMs across India, to expand application to 15,000 units this year

Apr 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

CMS Info Systems aims to implement its security software application called ALGO OTC to existing 15,000 ATMs of the largest banks in India in 2023.

ALGO OTC is a machine agnostic security software and is compatible with any ATM OEM

Cash management and payment services company CMS Info Systems has secured 30 percent of the automatic teller machines (ATMs) in India through its security application 'ALGO OTC', it told the exchanges on April 19.

ALGO OTC is a machine agnostic security software and is compatible with any ATM original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and safe or vault lock. It is fully compliant with the latest global norms for ATM safety and security and can be deployed banks across the world, as per the statement.

The ALGO OTC application helps banks implement the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines on OTC (Over The Counter) Lock Activation to ensure the mitigation of risks during ATM operations, and enhancing security.

The company aims to implement the software application to existing 15,000 ATMs of the largest banks in India in 2023.