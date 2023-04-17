 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: Bus service hits bump, BMTC struggles with dwindling fleet

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Given that projects like the metro and suburban rail take time to build and operate, experts said the easiest way to reduce traffic congestion is to add buses.

With a daily ridership of 3 million, BMTC remains the city’s lifeline, but over 1,000 buses lie unused due to crew shortage

So what makes Bengaluru traffic the meme-worthy horror that it is?

Abysmal bus numbers, for one.

Sample this: The number of buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the sole operator of public bus services in the city, has been stagnant for nine years – at 6,767 in FY23 compared with 6,775 in FY14.

In contrast, the number of private vehicles – cars and two-wheelers – surged 85 percent to 10.9 million in FY23 from 5.9 million in FY14. As of March 2023, two-wheelers constituted the lion’s share with 7.33 million, followed by cars (2.23 million).