Citigroup hiring chief speaks on what company looks for in candidates

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 09, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Citi is investing in technology, data analytics and engineering capability. Additionally, it is looking at finance and risk experience and operational skills.

India will have the second largest employee base, next only to the US, across Citigroup’s 95 markets after the group executes the sale of its Mexican consumer banking business.

So far this year, Citigroup has hired some 15,000 people around the globe and will continue to add as many to its headcount going forward, said Juan Manuel Cerda, managing director and global head of talent acquisition and people insights at the US-based financial giant.

Private lender Axis Bank will acquire Citibank's India consumer business for $1.6 billion in an all cash deal. The transaction comprises the sale of the consumer banking businesses of Citibank India, which includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans, Citigroup said.​

As of 2021, Citibank had around 5,500 employees in India, of whom around 3,500-4,000 are in the retail division. The bank also had around 20,000 people in back-end operations.

Citigroup is investing in reinforcing its technology, data analytics and engineering capability. Additionally, it is looking at financial and risk experience and operational skills.