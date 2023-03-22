 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's backing for Ajay Banga to head World Bank doubtful

Mar 22, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

Reports from Washington said 63-year-old Banga, who is nominated by US President Joe Biden to head the Bank, is due to visit China to meet officials of the People's Bank of China to seek Beijing's support for his candidature.

China on Wednesday sounded doubtful about backing Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, saying it is "open" to supporting "other potential candidates" based on merit.

Reports from Washington said 63-year-old Banga, who is nominated by US President Joe Biden to head the Bank, is due to visit China on Wednesday to meet officials of the People's Bank of China to seek Beijing's support for his candidature.

Asked whether China will back Banga, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that "we have noted the candidate nominated by the US side and are open to other potential candidates".

He said the World Bank is the most influential multilateral development institution in the world and is of systemic importance to global poverty reduction and development.