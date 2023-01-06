 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Certificates of deposit issuance rises to a 5-month high in December on uptick in credit growth

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Banks raised Rs 77,357 crore in December vs.Rs 71,818 crore in November.

Fund-raising through certificates of deposit (CD) rose to a five-month high in December due to an acceleration in credit growth, dealers said.

According to Prime Database data, banks raised Rs 77,357 crore in December as compared to Rs 71,818 crore in November. Issuances in December were up 7.7 percent on month and 134 percent on year.

The issuances were the highest since June 2022, when banks had raised Rs 83,215 crore, data showed.

“Credit growth has been picking up month-on-month with accelerated demand from borrowers which is pushing banks to become desperate to manage their cost of funds efficiently,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

“Banks require funds to maintain their reserves and also cater to the growing demand fir credit so banks are raising funds by issuing Certificate of Deposits ranging from three months to a year,” said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, managing director of Sovereign Global Markets, a New Delhi-based fund house.