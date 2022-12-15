 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre moves SC seeking 3 months more to clear OROP arrears

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

This is the second extension sought by the Union government to pay the arrears after it had first moved the top court in June and sought three months to compute and make payment.

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of time till March 15, 2023 for payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) scheme to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

This is the second extension sought by the Union government to pay the arrears after it had first moved the top court in June and sought three months to compute and make payment.

The top court, which had on March 16 upheld the OROP principle adopted by the Centre saying it does not suffer from any "constitutional infirmity" and is not "arbitrary", had asked the government to pay the arrears within three months.

In its fresh application, the Centre said the Comptroller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) office was requested by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) of Ministry of Defence to prepare the tables for next revision of pension in March 2022 immediately after the judgement of the apex court dated March 16, 2022.

"The CGDA office had raised some issues and sought clarifications from the department. To quickly resolve the issues, the department convened a meeting with concerned stakeholders and necessary clarifications were issued in April, 2022," it said. The Centre said, after incorporating the comments received from both the stakeholder departments, a final cabinet note was prepared.

"After approval of Cabinet, various types of pension tables are required to be prepared by CGDA, which itself is a time-consuming process and needs further extension of time up to March 15, 2023," it said.