Centre gets 35 bps fiscal room in FY23 as nominal GDP growth beats Budget estimate

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

The statistics ministry has estimated that India's nominal GDP will grow by 15.4 percent in 2022-23 against the Budgetary estimate of 11.1 percent

The Centre has been handed a fiscal room of 35 basis points, with nominal GDP growth for the year expected to exceed the Budget 2022-23 estimate by a substantial margin.

According to the data released by the statistics ministry on January 6, India's nominal GDP is estimated to grow by 15.4 percent this year. This is 430 basis points higher than the estimate of 11.1 percent made by the finance ministry in the Budget presented last year.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

The fiscal deficit math

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore this year. This amounts to around 6.44 percent of GDP, with the Budget having assumed a nominal GDP of Rs 258 lakh crore for 2022-23.

However, the statistics ministry's first advance estimate has pegged this fiscal's nominal GDP at a significantly higher Rs 273 lakh crore.