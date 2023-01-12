 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki unveils all-new Fronx, powered by 1-litre turbocharged engine

Jan 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover sees the return of the 1-liitre turbocharged petrol engine and a while the design characteristics match the Grand Vitara, the technology list is the same as the Baleno hatchback

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Fronx SUV to rival a number of compact SUVs. Based on the Baleno hatchback, the Fronx features styling characteristics from the Grand Vitara.

Essentially, a crossover, the Fronx’s stance is very SUV’s. However, with the smooth curves and flowing lines, give it a less-than-rugged look. The Fronx’s front features a new mesh grille flanked by eyebrow-like LED DRLs. Lower down, there is a fairly chunky bumper garnished with a brushed aluminium skid plate.

On the side, more of the black cladding is visible on the skirts and the wheel arches that sit atop 16-inch diamond-cut alloys. At the rear there is a full width LED tail lamp with a rugged looking rear skid plate at the bottom.

Two engine options are available to power the Fronx. The first is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated K-series engine. This producing 89.73 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The second is a more exciting engine. The Fronx sees the return of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 100.06 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 147.6 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 rpm and 4,500 rpm.

A 5-speed manual transmission is standard on both cars, but while the NA engine gets a 5-speed AMT automatic transmission option, the turbocharged engine is mated to an optional 6-speed automatic option.

In terms of features, the Fronx comes loaded to the gills with a list similar to the Baleno hatchback. The freestanding infotainment unit is a 9-inch touchscreen complete with Smartplay Pro+ and sound provided by Arkemys. The car also gets the Suzuki Connect connected car tech, a heads-up display, wireless charging, keyless entry, steering mounted audio controls, auto climate control and 360-degree camera among others.