Byju’s seeks more time from lenders to recast $1.2 billion debt

Bloomberg
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The creditors have until Tuesday to sign a forbearance agreement, which will give the company time till Feb. 10 to negotiate broader terms on the term loan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, has sought more time from creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that is in breach of covenants, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The creditors have until Tuesday to sign a forbearance agreement, which will give the company time till Feb. 10 to negotiate broader terms on the term loan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Byju’s hadn’t met the deadline to disclose financial results for the year ended March 31, they said.

Byju’s is scrambling to appease creditors and investors already concerned about mounting losses at the once high-flying startup. The India-based firm has offered to raise fresh equity capital and provide creditors a so-called quality of earnings report and cash verification statements by external auditors, the people said. Reworking the agreement requires approval from a simple majority of lenders, they added.

A representative for Byju’s didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

