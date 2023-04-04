 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BYJU's in process to raise $700 million at flat valuation

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The company expects to close fundraising of about USD 250 million soon and finish the entire funding round in about two weeks, another source said.

Edtech major BYJU's has started a fundraising round to garner around USD 700 million (about Rs 5,750 crore), according to sources aware of the development.

"BYJU's is in the final stages of discussion to close a funding round. It should be around USD 700 million but the final figures will be known only after the round closes," a source said.

The transaction is taking place at an old valuation of USD 22 billion in the ongoing round.