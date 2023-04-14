 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bus v/s Metro debate unnecessary: Global urban mobility expert Ramírez

Christin Mathew Philip
Bengaluru / Apr 14, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

One should should stop picking sides between buses and Metro because both are needed, along with trams, cable cars, bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths for last mile connectivity, said Felipe Ramírez

Felipe Ramírez , urban mobility director, WRI.

The debate over bus versus Metro rail is unnecessary and cities should get the benefit of having every single mode of transport, said Felipe Ramírez, renowned global urban mobility expert.

Speaking to Moneycontrol in Bengaluru on the sidelines of the event - 'transforming urban mobility in mega cities: lessons from Bogotá', Ramírez, who is the urban mobility director at World Research Institute, said: “We should stop picking sides between Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Metro because both are needed. We require Metro, BRT, trams, cable cars as well as bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths for last mile connectivity."

Ramírez, the former secretary of mobility for Bogotá, said: “Bogotá has one of the biggest BRT systems in the globe and now we are now integrating other transit modes. We also have 590 km of bicycle lanes as well as a public bicycle sharing system."

