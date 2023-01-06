 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bullish real estate cycle has just begun: ICICI Prudential AMC CEO Nimesh Shah

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Shah, who is a firm believer in the mean reversion theory, says sectors that haven’t done quite well in 2022 will bounce back in 2023. He says sectors like banking, technology, pharma, infra or anything related to construction, which is real estate, are the ones to watch out for

It could just be the start of a bull run for the real estate sector or any sector closely related to infrastructure space or anything related to construction in 2023.

Along with real estate, banking and other defensive stocks like technology and pharma, are the preferred themes for ICICI Prudential AMC CEO Nimesh Shah.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Shah suggested that real estate in the country has come out of a very weak seven- to eight-year cycle, and the last one or two years have witnessed some decent returns, which, he believes, is just the beginning of the next phase.

The Nifty Realty Index was up 54.3 percent in CY2021, and down 10.8 percent in CY2022, as per Bloomberg data.

Shah believes banking, especially private banking, to be a good bet and doesn’t expect to see any asset quality problems for the next two-three years. Although he expects net interest income (NII) to be under pressure, overall, he expects volume growth to be very helpful for lenders. Edited excerpts of the interview:

What is your assessment of the markets in light of the macroeconomic uncertainties?