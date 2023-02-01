Union Budget 2023: FM allocates Rs 1.75 lakh crore to fertiliser subsidies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 allocated Rs 1.75 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidies in the budget for the next financial year, according to budget documents.

The announcement was part of the Union Budget for FY2024, the last full fiscal package before the general elections due next year. India’s fiscal year runs from April 1 through March 31.

The allocation for the next fiscal year is lower than the revised estimate for fertiliser subsidy spending of Rs 2.25 lakh crore for this year.

Centre had budgeted Rs 1.05 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidy in FY23 but raised the allocation to Rs 2.25 lakh crore amid a spike in prices of the farm nutrient. The government had spent Rs 1.5 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidy in 2021-22.

