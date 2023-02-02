 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget Breakdown: How to make sense of the 2023 edition with answers to 14 big questions

Ravi Krishnan
Feb 02, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget, the last one before the 2024 general elections, on February 1, 2023. This primer contains the key takeaways and answers to questions you may have on the Budget and its impact on you. Read on.

What is the Budget? Why should I read this explainer?

At its simplest, the Budget is an annual financial statement — the government’s plan for spending and fundraising over the next financial year. In India, however, the Budget is a bit more than that. The Union Budget also presents a roadmap of expected policy changes, ranging from incentives for industries to personal income tax. It also indicates the government’s thinking on where the economy is headed.
Secondly, the government is a key player in the real economy and financial markets. The size of government spending is about 15 percent of gross domestic products (GDP). Its borrowing from the markets influences interest rates, and ultimately, the equated monthly instalments you pay on your home and car loans.
You should read this explainer to understand how the Budget impacts you in several ways, directly and indirectly.

What were the expectations from this Budget?

Ahead of every Budget, there is a laundry list of expectations from every conceivable stakeholder and interest group such as industries, consumers, investors, senior citizens, and jobseekers. The expectation for sops is particularly heightened in pre-election Budget years like this one: tax relief, increased allocation towards social sectors like healthcare and education, boosting manufacturing and infrastructure creation, which in turn would lead to more jobs, measures to promote growth in a slowing world, and not spending extravagantly (a situation that could lead to spiralling interest rates) topped the list of demands.