In Graphic Detail | Cess and surcharge prop up Centre's fine fiscal balance

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

'In Graphic Detail' is a special series of data stories covering the Union Budget's key elements over a short and long-term period

The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block, New Delhi

'Cess' should have featured on the list of words that ruled the year just gone by.

As the five-year protected Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue period for states wound down to an end on June 30, 2022, the GST Council's 47th meeting in Chandigarh was dominated by talks of whether states would continue to get compensated if their revenues under the new indirect tax regime failed to grow 14 percent year-on-year.

To cut a long story short, states failed in their endeavour. But the discussion threw fresh light on how important cesses and surcharges had become for the Centre.

As the finance ministry said in response to multiple questions in the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament, cess and surcharge collections are not shared with states. This allows the Centre a seemingly ever-growing pool of resources.

Consider the following: more than 20 years ago, in 2000-01, cesses and surcharges accounted for 7.5 percent of the gross tax revenue. This number had crawled up to 8.2 percent by 2011-12, picked up pace to 18.2 percent in 2019-20, and then sprinted to 28.1 percent in 2021-22.