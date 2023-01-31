 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF retains growth forecasts for Indian economy at 6.8% this year and 6.1% in FY24

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

The multilateral agency expects the global consumer inflation to drop sharply from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and then again to 4.3 percent in 2024

Although the IMF held on to its growth forecast for India, it made slight upward revisions for most other regions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its GDP growth forecasts for India for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Released on January 31 – a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24 – the IMF said while the economy will slow down next year, it will subsequently pick up pace.

"Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022-23 to 6.1 percent in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds," the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF's estimate for India's growth this year is 20 basis points lower than the government's first advance estimate of 7 percent.