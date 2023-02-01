 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | KPIT Technologies, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Mahindra CIE Automotive can fetch 15% return

Pravesh Gour
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:51 AM IST

Mahindra CIE Automotive has a very profitable structure and has experienced a significant multi-month breakout over Rs 390. It has now resumed its ascent toward Rs 420 after retesting its earlier breakout mark of Rs 345.

The Nifty is respecting the 17,400 level, while the 200-DMA (daily moving average) around 17,300 is a critical support level. On the upside, 17,950–18,000 will be a critical resistance zone. If the Nifty manages to take out this zone, then we can expect a short-covering rally towards 18,200 and 18,500 levels.

On a closing basis, Bank Nifty is holding a psychological support level of 40,000, while the 200-DMA is located around the 39,000 level. On the upside, the 100-DMA of around 41,500 is a critical hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards the 42,000–42,500 zone.

FIIs' short exposure in index futures has reached a multi-month high that may help in a short covering rally if the market likes the budget.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: