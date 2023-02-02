 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finance Minister Sitharaman sets pragmatic growth agenda for Amrit Kaal

Pankaj Murarka
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

The budget sets the path for the long-term sustainable growth of the Indian economy with a pragmatic and prudent approach

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has adopted a pragmatic pro-growth approach in the Budget 2023 in setting the path for India’s transition from the fifth-largest global economy to the third-largest by the turn of this decade.

The Union Budget has been presented in the backdrop of a strong recovery in the Indian economy post covid, recessionary headwinds for major global economies in 2023 and a turbulent global geopolitical environment.

The Budget recognises and acknowledges the emergence of the Indian economy as an oasis in the economically challenged global economic environment and the world is looking upon India to step up its role as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The government has taken a pragmatic approach towards this ambitious pursuit.

The finance minister has focussed on reinvigorating economic growth, yet done that with a long-term sustainable approach, avoiding falling prey to short-term impulses, given that it was supposedly an election budget.