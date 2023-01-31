 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: Expect special incentives for low-income housing from Budget 2023, says Shriram Housing MD & CEO Ravi Subramanian

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

The rural low-income housing segment with ticket sizes of Rs 8-15 lakh and borrower income of under Rs 3 lakh annually is the segment where the need for adequate housing is acute, said Subramanian.

Shriram Housing Finance is betting big on the affordable housing segment and hopes to see more supportive measures from the government in Budget 2023, said managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Ravi Subramanian in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on January 31.

According to Subramanian, the rural low-income housing segment with ticket sizes of Rs 8-15 lakh and borrower income of under Rs 3 lakh annually is the segment where the need for adequate housing is acute and the company is planning to focus more on this segment.

Subramanian also spoke about the firm’s financial performance and future expansion plans.

