Economic Survey 2023: Need to create strategic mineral reserves, states document

Sweta Goswami & Amritha Pillay
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

Economic Survey 2023: In India’s green ambition, the document highlighted the skewed distribution of critical minerals as a supply risk, pegs green hydrogen cost at $1.7-$2.4/per kg by 2030.

The Economic Survey 2023 document tabled on January 31 highlighted the need for a multi-dimensional mineral policy and strategic minerals reserves, along the lines of strategic petroleum reserves. The document listed the skewed distribution of critical minerals as a supply risk.

While India has set a target to meet half of its energy requirements through green sources, the Economic Survey 2022-23 has highlighted essential minerals for a supply risk in the country’s green energy transition.

“While the demand for critical minerals is set to increase because of the global preference and emphasis towards renewable energy, the global supply chain of the critical minerals is highly concentrated and unevenly distributed. The skewed distribution of the resource poses a supply risk in the face of its enhanced demand,” the document noted, adding a carefully crafted multi-dimensional mineral policy would reduce our dependence and address the problems for the future.

The Survey report added the country has resources of strategic minerals such as nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and heavy rare earth elements, which need further exploration to evaluate quantities of reserves.