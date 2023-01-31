 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: GDP growth for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent, higher CAD — key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

The Economic Survey is a flagship document of the central government that delves into the key details of Indian economy and lays out path for the future trajectory. It also flags risks that could be a challenge for the economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliamnet just a day before presenting Budget 2023.

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has pegged India's GDP growth for the next fiscal 2023-24 in a broad range of 6-6.8 percent. The Survey's baseline forecast for real GDP growth is 6.5 per cent.  The Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. It is the flagship document of the Ministry of Finance prepared under the stewardship of the Chief Economic Advisor. The document holds key insights into India's macroeconomic landscape and government policies and also reforms that can be ushered in.

This year's Survey is being presented at a time when India's economy is being hailed as a bright spot amid recessionary fears in advanced economies. The Survey comes just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2023.

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Union Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens. He said that the Budget will be a ray of hope for the world amid global economic turmoil.

