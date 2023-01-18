 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Public capex, infra, rural spending to dominate Budget 2023, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Investors will have to build a case for another year of modest returns and take advantage of days with high volatility to build a long-term portfolio.

Kunal Valia of Waterfield Advisors

The Union Budget 2023 should optimise and improve the quality of expenditure by allocating more funds towards capex spending and manufacturing. Further to counter the slowdown, rural spending will see enhancement, albeit at a lower pace (marginal cut in subsidy bill), according to Kunal Valia of Waterfield Advisors.

Valuation of Indian equities is at a premium by its own historical average. So the chief investment officer (Listed Investments) thinks that investors will have to build a case for another year of modest returns and take advantage of days with high volatility to build a long-term portfolio.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Valia shares that IT companies as a pack still trade at a premium valuation. However, bottom-up stock selection will be at play in 2023 as IT continues to be a growth sector with high-quality companies with negligible debt in the books, says the ace finance professional with more than 21 years spent in Indian capital markets during which he served companies like Credit Suisse and DSP Merrill Lynch.

Do you think the slowing global growth, sluggish domestic economic recovery and political considerations ahead of 2024 Union election will influence the budget math for FY24?

The significant interest rate increases by the central banks across the globe should have a bearing on the global GDP. India could be one of the least affected economies however it is not immune. India's GDP growth is likely to be higher compared to the largest economies however projected to be lower than in FY23. This is on account of the lower scope for fiscal expansion.

India's fiscal deficit had scaled higher from 4.7 percent in FY20 to 9.2 percent in FY21 due to the pandemic however for FY24 it is likely to be in the range of 5.7-5.9 percent compared to 6.4 percent for FY23. This will lead to lower growth on the expenditure side.