HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget expectations from consumption & retail: Cautiously optimistic, especially rural markets

Nandish Shah & Bharat Gianani & Neha Gupta &   •

The government is likely to prefer indirect transfer of income which creates a multiplier effect on the economy to boost consumption

Apart from the FMCG sector, companies in the retail sector have been feeling the impact of lower consumer spends, owing to inflationary pressures
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Rural markets saw some green shoots Consumption likely to get a boost, given that it’s a pre-election budget Govt likely to prefer indirect transfer of income to support consumption Dabur, HUL, Britannia, Varun Beverages, Relaxo Footwear, V-Mart preferred from budget perspective Budget 2023-24 will be the final one by the Narendra Modi government before the general elections in mid-2024. Also, several key states are slated to go in for elections in 2023. In the consumption space, currently, the rural markets are the pain points,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers