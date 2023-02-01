Budget 2023 to ensure India remains shining star of world economy: Jayant Sinha

Senior BJP leader Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "farsighted and balanced" and will ensure that India continues to be a shining star of the world economy.

"It is a farsighted and balanced Budget. India is a shining star in the world economy. This Budget will ensure that we continue to be the shining star," Sinha, a former Union Minister of State for Finance told PTI in an exclusive video interview.

He said the Budget laid down concrete policies to address the issues of unemployment, inflation and slowdown in economic growth.

"As far as unemployment is concerned, this Budget will encourage the creation of jobs. We are making huge investments from Rs 7.5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore. We are also encouraging the cooperative sector as well as MSMEs," Sinha said.

He said the Budget will also ensure that the youth of the country have opportunities for training and skilling so that they can get good jobs. "This year we are growing at 7 per cent, next year we are projected to grow at 6.5 per cent. This is because of the global slowdown. It is obvious that we too would be affected by that. Our growth rate is projected to slow down by 0.5 per cent but elsewhere it is shrinking by two to three per cent," Sinha said.

Moneycontrol News