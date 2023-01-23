 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: This tax move could help fill government's fiscal gap

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

A tax amnesty scheme in Budget 2023 will aid in revenue collection at a time when the nominal GDP is expected to tgake a hit owing to reduced real growth and tapering of inflation.

The government can bring another tax amnesty proposal on the lines of Vivad se Vishwas scheme  in Budget 2023 to help reduce litigation burden and aid revenue collection in the next fiscal.

Taxpayers who are embroiled in litigations and appeals could be asked to pay the disputed amount along with 10-20% penalty to settle the cases, reports said.

It may propose amnesty with a penalty of 10 percent on the disputed tax amount if the matter is pending with the Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals).

For matters pending before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), an amnesty with a penalty of 20 percent on the disputed tax amount is being considered, the sources said.

The scheme is important as it will help the government in raising revenue at a time when nominal GDP is expected to come down and hit tax collection. Tax revenue is expected to taper in the next fiscal compared to the stellar collections in this fiscal.

