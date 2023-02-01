 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 needs to be a growth-oriented in line with economic outlook of India: USISPF

Feb 01, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

This year's annual budget needs to be a growth-oriented one in line with the country's economic outlook, a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said Tuesday.

The previous budgets were focused on pandemic recovery.

This current budget needs to be a growth-oriented budget in line with India's economic outlook, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

As the chair of the G20, India is one of the fastest-growing economies, a beacon of economic hope as other G20 economies face global headwinds, he noted.