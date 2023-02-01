 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: 'Green Growth' among 7 priority sectors for govt

Sweta Goswami
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Budget 2023: The "Green Growth" priority sector is a step towards India's resolve to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

These green growth efforts will help in reducing carbon intensity of the economy and provide for large-scale green job opportunities, Sitharaman said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said “green growth” will be one of the seven priority sectors (“Saptarishi”) of the Union Budget 2023.

In her Budget speech, she explained that the “green growth” priority sector will include multiple programmes on green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings and green equipment. This will also include policies for efficient use of energy across various sectors, Sitharaman said.

"These green growth efforts will help in reducing carbon intensity of the economy and provides for large scale green job opportunities," she said.

