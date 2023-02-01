 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023 | Grant for lab-grown diamonds to digital library, here is what FM offered students

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Union Budget 2023-24: The government will launch the PM Kaushal Vikaas Yoajna 4.0 to skill youth in new-age courses for Industry 4.0 over the next three years, Sitharama said

Three Centres of Excellence (CoE) for artificial intelligence (AI) will be set up in top educational institutions.

The education industry has hailed announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023-24 to boost learning, especially among children and adolescents.

The minister set aside a record Rs 1,12,899 crore for education in the Budget 2023, which is Rs 8,621 crore more than the budget estimate for 2022-23 and translates to nearly 8.26 growth when compared to the previous budget estimate (BE) of Rs 1,04,278 crore.

A research grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years to encourage the indigenous production of lab-grown diamonds, the minister said. As per CRISIL, the segment has seen a steep 54 percent growth in exports on-year and accounted for 5 percent of total diamond exports YTD23.

Further, the government will launch the PM Kaushal Vikaas Yoajna 4.0 to skill the Indian youth in new-age courses for Industry 4.0 in the next three years, Sitharama said.