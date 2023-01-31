Budget 2023: Gati Shakti to boost multi-nodal connectivity, says President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gati Shakti national masterplan will boost multi-nodal connectivity, said President Droupadi Murmu on January 31 in her maiden address to the joint Houses of Parliament on the eve of the Union Budget.

"In the last eight years, metro network has increased over eight times," Murmu said, adding that the metro network is now being set up in 27 cities across the country.

Also Read Budget 2023: Transportation sector to see focus on execution, Gati Shakti and monetisation

Murmu mentioned that India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is also moving towards becoming the largest electrified railway network globally.

The government has addressed two major issues, of delays and cross-co-ordinations among ministries, in setting up infrastructure projects and also worked on the reducing cost of logistics by launching the PM Gati Shakti national masterplan, she said. According to Murmu, the 'clear focus' from 2024 will be on Gati Shakti.

Moreover, PM Gati Shakti plan and the National Logistics Policy are expected to play big roles in improving India’s cost and export competitiveness in the years ahead.

Arushi Jain