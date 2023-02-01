Budget 2023: FM announces recruitment of 38,800 teachers and support staff

The Centre will also recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 748 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the next three years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama said in her Union Budget speech.

Further, the 'National Digital Library' for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels and device agnostic accessibilities for them.

"States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries at panchayat and ward level, and provide infrastructure and accessing the National Digital Library resources," the Finance Minister said.

"The current impetus on recruiting a large number of teachers and creating a sustainable teachers training program equipping them with multilateral skills will go a long way in improving the quality of education in Indian schools. The government must also create a performance management system where there is a hope of rising and a fear of falling for all teachers," said Shantanu Rooj, CEO & Founder at TeamLease Edtech.

