Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: All-party meeting begins today, Economic Survey to be tabled tomorrow

Budget 2023 Expectations Live: India's salaried could see a simpler income tax slab and rate detail in Budget 2023, replacing a two-system structure operational since 2020. Tax breaks may be given on money parked in savings instruments including bank fixed deposits, insurance premium and mutual funds from Rs 150,000 to Rs 200,000 a year under Section 80C. The FM could also unleash big spending plans for crowding in private investment with special focus on states’ spending on capital assets.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: With just a day to go for the Union Budget 2023, experts see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman trying to keep her pace of spending to boost growth while leaning on asset sales and shunning subsidies to shrink the deficit.
Here's what to expect
- FM Sitharaman is expected to increase the capital expenditure by 12.5 percent to $544 billion in the new financial year beginning April. The fiscal gap is seen narrowing to 5.9 percent of GDP, from 6.4 percent this fiscal. The government is expected to finance it partly through record gross borrowing of 15.8 trillion rupees, or 11 percent higher than the current year.
- There is buzz that the FM Nirmala Sitharaman may hike the limit for the highest tax slab from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and reducing the highest tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent.
- Salaried may also see a hike in deduction available under section 80C to Rs 2-Rs 2.5 lakh. A hike in standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh is also expected.
- LTCG on listed equity shares or equity-oriented fund schemes may be given exemption from Capital Gains Tax if the equity shares / MF Units are held for at least 3 years post tweaks to section 112A.
- A possible increase in tax exemption income limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for long-term capital gains is also seen.
- The FM is most likely to address issues of job and look at supporting poor and middle class, but she will stay away from spending way beyond the country’s means as the government seeks to shore up investor sentiment.
- Support of consumption and a strong focus on manufacturing with an emphasis on SMEs could be top theme.
- PLI is expected continue and the Centre may also tweak duty to encourage domestic manufacturing.
- Budget 2023 will probably see India target asset sales of about Rs 500 billion.
- Centre may likely give its flagship household scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - a Rs 40,000 crore boost to improve housing among weaker sections.
Budget 2023 Expectations from MSME sector: Simplification of tax structure, easy access to credit
Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, IndiaMART wants the government to simplify the tax structure. "My expectation from Budget for MSMEs has always been the same, which is the simplification of Tax regulations and other compliance. Usually, small businesses are a one-man army, or at best, functions with limited manpower. Hence, getting the compliancedone is costly and time-consuming. Its simplification will help MSMEs to devote more time to their business and innovation," he said.
Agarwal also feels, GST needs to be simplified. "Implementation of GST has simplified the tax regime as in the erstwhile vat regime, it was quite complicated. Although, it still needs further simplification," he explained.
Union Budget live updates: Why buybacks should be taxable in the hands of existing shareholders
When a domestic organisation buys back its shares from the public, it has to pay about 23.3 percent tax on the distributed income. The distributed income is the difference between the amount paid by the organisation to buy back the shares and the amount it received when the shares were originally issued.
While a lower number of shareholders tender their shares and exit the company (partially or fully), it adversely hits the interest of other shareholders. The company will have to use its own funds to pay taxes on the distributed income, reducing the overall value of the remaining shareholders’ investments.
When a company conducts a buyback, it can improve its future earnings per share (EPS) by reducing the number of shares outstanding. However, if the company is required to pay taxes on the distributed income, it will have less funds available to reinvest. As a result, the EPS may not reach the same level if the shareholders had paid the taxes on the distributed income.
Budget 2023 Live Expectations: Experts feel capital gains tax should be rationalised
Experts feel that the Union Budget must bring in a simpler income tax return form for assesses having only capital gains or dividend or interest income, along with simplification of the capital gains tax regime.Under the income tax law, gains arising on the transfer of capital assets — both movable and immovable — are charged to tax under the head 'Capital Gains'. The tax rate is different for different asset classes.
Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa said the holding periods for different types of assets and the number of tax rates for different types of capital assets should be reduced to a maximum of 1-2 periods or rates (along with related surcharges). "Economic and commercial rationale dictates that the set-off of all capital losses (particularly long-term capital loss against short-term capital gains) be allowed seamlessly. Finally, the introduction of a single and simpler tax return for assessees (resident & non-residents) earning only capital gains/ dividend/ interest income would go a long way in easing filing challenges," Sidhwa said. The Finance Ministry is already working on a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers and an announcement to this effect is expected in the 2023-24 Budget to be unveiled on February 1.
Budget Live updates on Healthcare:
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suggested that the funds for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) should be used exclusively for the private sector for strategic purchase and creating a retainer system and not for critical gaps in the funding of government hospitalsIn its proposal to the government for consideration in the upcoming Union Budget, the IMAhas said deficit funding is the most important cause behind the lack of penetration of the AB-PMJAY.
If the funding has to be raised to at least the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) level, then the amount required is around Rs 1.6 lakh crore, the doctors' body said.The money being provided now is around Rs 12,000 crore, it said, adding that it is not possible to deficit finance to this level. Insufficient fund allotment is the root cause of the unrealistically low package rates, accordingto IMA.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live:
The Economic Survey, which will be presented on January 31, will give a snapshot of the economy and also cues on what the Budget might hold. The economic growth projection for FY24 will be a key number to look forward to. Global growth is expected to slow in FY24 on the back of recessionary fears in advanced economies. Slowing of the global markets especially the advanced economies is likely to impact exports from India and chip away some of the economic growth. This will result in tax revenue taking a hit in the next fiscal compared to this year's buoyant growth.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Sixty per cent households expect dip in earning, seek relief in Budget
More than half of households in a survey conducted online across 309 districts expect a decline in their income by up to 25 percent and dip in savings, and are looking for relief in the coming budget, online platform LocalCircles said on Sunday.
In response to questions on expected change in income, 7 percent households projected a 25 percent drop in annual income during the current fiscal, 22 percent projected a 10-15 percent drop, 10 percent projected a drop of up to 10 percent and 21 percent felt their income will reduce but they were uncertain about the scale.
56 percent household consumers surveyed believe their average household savings will reduce during the current fiscal while only 19 percent households expect an increase, according to the survey.
In response to questions around economic uncertainty, 52 percent out of over 13,000 respondents expressed that they expect economic uncertainty to last 6-12 months while 23 per cent expected the uncertainty to last 3-6 months in 2023, 6 per cent felt uncertainty may last up to 3 months while 19 per cent were not sure about it.
LocalCircles claimed that 37,000 responses were received from household consumers across 309 districts of India, comprising 64 percent men, 36 percent women from tier 1, tier 2 and smaller towns as well.
Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Ahead of Budget Session, govt convenes all-party meeting on Jan 30
The government has called an all-party meeting on January 30, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.
The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will be held at noon on onday in Parliament Annexe Building.
The government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Budget Session.
Opposition parties are likely to raise matters of concern during the meeting and also highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.
In the afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session will be held in two parts. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled on January 31 after the President's address.
Welcome to Moneycontrol live blog. Track this space for latest updates on expectations from Budget 2023, the last full budget of the current Union government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.