Budget 2023: Defence budget sees nearly 13% hike, gets allocation of Rs 5.93 lakh crore

Ranjit Bhushan
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

Border roads get a massive 40% allocation boost, keeping in mind a tense two-front border. Infra development, OROP, self-reliance among key priority areas.

With an eye on the mounting tensions on its two-front border, the Union budget saw a 12.95 percent hike in allocation for defence, at Rs 5.93 lakh crore.

Keeping its priorities, the government also earmarked a healthy allocation for the one-rank-one-pension (OROP) scheme.

The capital outlay also went up by Rs 10,000 crore, reaching Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

Underlining the importance of overall maritime security, the capital budget of the Indian Navy has been enhanced by 44.53 percent, with a total allocation of Rs 46,323 crore in FY2023-24.