Budget 2023 | Centre to borrow record Rs 15.43 lakh crore via bonds in FY24

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: The Centre's borrowing is among the most important determinants of interest rates in the economy. Higher-than-expected government borrowings can push up rates for all bond issuers, sovereign and corporate

The Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the markets in 2023-24 to finance its fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Parliament on February 1.

At Rs 15.43 lakh crore, the gross borrowing target for next year is 3.2 percent higher than this year's budget estimate of Rs 14.95 lakh crore.

However, the Centre's actual borrowing for the current year is set to be lower at Rs 14.21 lakh crore on account of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) swapping some government bonds maturing this year with those maturing in subsequent years just days before Sitharaman presented the budget for 2022-23 on February 1, 2022.

As such, the gross borrowing programme for 2023-24 is 8.6 percent higher than what will be borrowed in 2022-23.

On a net basis, the Centre's borrowing for next year has been pegged at Rs 11.8 lakh crore, up from Rs 11.19 lakh crore in 2022-23. 