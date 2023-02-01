 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Capital expenditure hiked by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

The spending push is critical for crowding in private investments, which could see some hesitancy as pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech n February 1 announced that the government has increased capital expenditure for FY24 steeply by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The effective capex will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore; forming 4.5 percent of GDP, Sitharaman added.

The spending push is critical for crowding in private investments, which could see some hesitancy as pent-up demand slows in the next fiscal.

Follow all updates on FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 speech here