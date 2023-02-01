 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Rs 1.12 lakh crore allocated for education sector

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

FY24’s budget allocation for the education sector is Rs 8,621 crore crore more than the budget estimate for 2022-23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a record Rs 1,12,899 crore as expenditure on education in the Union Budget 2023-24.

This is Rs 8,621 crore more than the budget estimate (BE) for 2022-23 and translates to nearly 8.26 growth when compared with the previous budget estimate (BE) of Rs 1,04,278 crore.

Allocation for school education has increased by 8 percent from Rs 63,449 crore (Budget Estimate) in 2022-23 to Rs 68,804 crore in 2023-24.

Further, higher education has received Rs 44,094 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 7.9 percent from Rs 40,828 crore (Budget Estimate) in 2022-23.