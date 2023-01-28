 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Briefcase to ‘bahi khata’ to tablet: A short history of Budget presentation

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

From the briefcase to bahi khata to made-in-India tablet: How the Budget presentation has evolved in India over time.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget papers in a 'bahi khata' ahead of the 2020 Budget. (File image: Reuters)

For years, finance ministers in India were photographed walking into parliament with a briefcase before the annual Budget presentation. All that changed in 2019, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the Budget briefcase for a bahi khata.

Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a red bahi khata – a traditional ledger of accounts – before the Budget presentation of 2019. The decision to ditch the briefcase for a bahi khata was seen as renunciation of colonial legacy. The briefcase, after all, was a remnant of the British rule in India - a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in British budget presentations.

The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase was handed over to us by the British. India’s Budget briefcase was a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in British budget. (Image: News18 Creative)

It was India's first finance minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, who continued the British tradition by carrying documents for the first Union Budget of independent India in a leather portfolio bag. Over the next few years, different finance ministers used different briefcases for the Budget.