Budget 2023 balances growth with fiscal prudence, says CII president

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Budget 2023: CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said that several recommendations made by the Confederation of Indian Industry found a place in this year’s Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023.

The 2023 Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 “balances growth with fiscal prudence” said CII president Sanjiv Bajaj, adding that several recommendations made by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) found a place in this year’s Budget.

Speaking about the finance minister’s fifth and the last full Budget of Modi 2.0 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bajaj said: “it is very much a Budget that balances growth with fiscal prudence.”

Talking to CNBC-TV18 about CII recommendations being incorporated in Budget 2023, he said its suggestions including a public capex increase to Rs 10 lakh crore and the rationalisation of personal income taxes found a place in FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech 2023. “We are seeing significant focus on agricultural productivity and efficiency, actions on the green energy industry and opportunities there as well. So, overall, I would say it is very good,” Bajaj said.

