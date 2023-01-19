 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Aviation industry has a wishlist but doesn't expect much action

Yaruqhullah Khan
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

This year as well airlines are hoping to receive several monetary benefits and concessions from the government including a reduction in excise tax on ATF, which accounts for a significant chunk of an airline's operational costs.

Industry participants and experts in India's aviation industry are not very hopeful of the government prioritizing policy measures in the upcoming Budget for 2023-24 to boost the growth of the sector in India.

Over the last few years, the aviation sector had pinned its hopes on the government providing substantial relief in light of the losses caused by the pandemic, however, after the budget, the industry was left asking for more.

"The Budget is likely to focus mostly on boosting rural incomes and farmer incomes which will indirectly benefit the aviation industry. However, directly the government has seldom looked at benefits for the industry in the past," a senior airline executive said.

He added that while the government has taken steps to boost the development of airport infrastructure in the country, they have not addressed the concerns of airlines in the country.

"The Budgetary allocation for aviation by the government in the past few years have been mostly to handle the loans and debts for the financial restructuring of Air India," a second senior airline official said.

He added that the Budgetary allocation of aviation apart has fallen or remained the same for the last few years despite the sector being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.