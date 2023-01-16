Budget 2023: Allocation for highway construction to be 25 percent higher

The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is expected to be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2023-2024, about 25 percent higher than the current fiscal, multiple officials told Moneycontrol.

“In order to meet the highway construction target of 25,000 km by the end of FY 2023-2024, the government will have to increase pace of construction by around 30 percent, which will require additional budgetary support,” a senior government official said.

The ministry was allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the current fiscal, and Rs 1.18 lakh crore in the year prior.

ALSO READ: Railway Budget 2023: From Vande Bharat to Bullet train; what to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Queries sent to the MoRTH and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remained unanswered till the time of publishing.

Furthermore, higher budgetary allocations are also necessary to help MoRTH and the NHAI meet the target amid rising interest expense and increasing land acquisition costs.

“The FY2023 allocations are expected to be exhausted by February. In order to avoid this next year even higher budgetary support would be required," the official added. He added that since the outbreak of Covid, road construction costs have risen by nearly 10 percent in some projects. “Higher fuel costs coupled with amendments in the Land Acquisition Act have resulted in higher cost of road construction in the past few years,” the official explained. The road transport and highways ministry is likely to complete the construction of 11,000 km of national highways in the current financial year, ending March 31, another senior government official said. The government had set a target of 13,000 km of highway construction in FY2022-2023, but the speed of construction was affected by unfavourable weather conditions, he added. As a result, MoRTH and NHAI are likely to have an ambitious target of constructing 14,000 km of national highways in the next fiscal year in order to meet the 25,000-km target announced by the government in the 2022-2023 budget. MoRTH has missed its target two years in a row. It had failed to meet its target of constructing 12,000 kms in 2021-2022 and 13,000 kms in 2022-2023 by 1,000 and 2,000 kms, respectively. Officials said that the NHAI had requested a 30 percent hike in its capital expenditure budget, to Rs 1.6 lakh crore, for 2023-2024. The NHAI was allocated around Rs 1.34 lakh crore as part of MoRTH’s capital expenditure plan for 2022-2023, a 75 percent increase compared to 2021-2022, when it was allocated Rs 76,665 crore. The rise in budgetary allocation to the NHAI is in line with the government’s strategy to recapitalise NHAI’s balance sheet with higher budgetary support and zero market borrowings. In 2022-2023, the government had asked the highway developer to limit its borrowings. In the 2022-2023 budget, the government projected that NHAI’s internal and extra-budgetary resources (IEBR) would fall to around Rs 1 lakh, from Rs 65,000 crore in 2021-2022. IEBR comprises funds by way of profits, loans, and equity. NHAI’s debt stood at Rs 3.44 lakh crore at the end of January 2022, against Rs 24,188 crore in 2014-15, a 14-fold rise in less than seven years. The government is now looking to reduce NHAI’s debt to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-2025.

Yaruqhullah Khan

READ MORE