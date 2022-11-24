 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Will Sitharaman offer a breather to NBFCs ?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

If the idea is to retain Non-Banking Financial Companies as a critical layer in the world of formal finance, it makes sense to put them on par with banks in some areas.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have for long been complaining how regulations similar to those in force for full-fledged banks are eroding the advantage they have of being NBFCs.

In their latest pre-budget memorandum, too, the industry has lobbied with the government on this issue.

“If NBFCs are to be regulated like banks, then the typical NBFC model of lending shall suffer,” the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), an industry lobby, said in a memorandum it submitted to the government on November 22.

Such a situation could impact lending to the unbanked and underbanked segments of society, the Council said.

The context here is the regulatory approach of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) towards the shadow lenders. Traditionally, NBFCs have enjoyed a lighter touch from RBI; this has changed in recent years.

RBI, learning from the past mistakes, has been tightening rules for NBFCs. In October 2021, RBI introduced a scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs effective October 1, 2022.