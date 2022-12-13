 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: What is in store for banking sector? Will govt bite the bullet on crypto regulations?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

The government should act urgently on crypto regulations and give clarity on the bank privatisation plan. 

If the economy doesn’t pick up as expected, banks may see another wave of stress from loans given to individuals and corporations. (Photo by maitree rimthong/Pexels)

India’s banking sector has crossed the worst point of its bad loan worries. Banks’ books are much cleaner now post large loan write-offs and central-bank-initiated asset quality review. Following capital infusion in recent years, banks’ capital adequacy ratio (CAR), a key component of financial health, too has improved.

Now, the sector waits for cues for the next leg of growth.

There are clear upside risks emanating from both global and domestic factors. These include fast-rising interest rates, fears of a global recession, the impact of rising unemployment on the asset quality of banks and tightening liquidity conditions as the world over central banks are on the course to withdraw easy money.

If the economy doesn’t pick up as expected, banks may see another wave of stress from loans given to individuals and corporations.

Against this backdrop, Union Budget 2023 is expected to give a blueprint for the future growth of Indian banks. There are two key areas where the banking industry typically expects announcements from the Union Finance Minister (FM) in every Union Budget.