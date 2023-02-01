 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Staffing firms upbeat on hopes of large number of job opportunities

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Staffing firms believe the announcement in the budget would give the required impetus to India’s ability to generate employment opportunities, especially for youth.

On 5G Services, FM announced that 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services will be set up in engineering institutions to realise a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential.

To ramp up the cycle of investment and job creation, the Union Budget 2023-24 increased the capital expenditure outlay by 37.4 percent in BE 2023-24 to Rs 10 lakh crore over Rs 7.28 lakh crore in RE in 2022-23.

Concerning logistics and regional connectivity, 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser, and food grains sectors have been identified. They will be taken up on priority with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said that 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing grounds will be revived for improving regional air connectivity.