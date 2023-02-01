Budget 2023: No word on reduction of cess on crude, removal of windfall tax

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any announcements regarding a cut in cess on production from domestic oil blocks.

The energy industry has been demanding a cut in cess, saying that it puts them at a disadvantage against imported oil as cess is not imposed on imported oil.

Cut in cess on crude was also expected as the Indian government is focusing on boosting domestic production amid the energy crisis witnessed across the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cess reduction is expected to boost the revenue of crude oil exploration and production companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL). In Budget 2016-17, the government had revised the way oil cess was charged by moving from a specific charge of Rs 4,500 per tonne of crude to an ad valorem rate of 20 per cent. The decision was meant to reduce the high cess burden at a time when crude oil prices were falling.

Shubhangi Mathur