 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023: No word on reduction of cess on crude, removal of windfall tax

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

The cess reduction is expected to boost the revenue of crude oil exploration and production companies like ONGC and OIL.

Representative Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any announcements regarding a cut in cess on production from domestic oil blocks.

The energy industry has been demanding a cut in cess, saying that it puts them at a disadvantage against imported oil as cess is not imposed on imported oil.

Cut in cess on crude was also expected as the Indian government is focusing on boosting domestic production amid the energy crisis witnessed across the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023