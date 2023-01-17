 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023: NBFCs hope budget will offer liquidity-enhancement measures

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

It may help non-bank lenders when cost of funds have increased sharply.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFC) are hopeful that the government will announce some measures to augment liquidity in the upcoming budget, industry experts said. This comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in the cost of funds across debt instruments.

“We are hoping for some liquidity-enhancement measures in the upcoming budget that would bring relief to them at a time when the cost of funding has increased,” said YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram Finance.

However, some expect there will be no announcement for NBFCs in the budget.

“We believe the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government have managed the liquidity through the pandemic period very well and structural measures of co-lending mechanism announced earlier would bode well for future,” said Vivek Bansal, group CFO, InCred Financial Services Ltd.

Liquidity-enhancement measures give NBFCs easier access to funds at a relatively lower rate compared to the market rate.

Also read: Budget 2023: Demand-side measures required to boost growth