Budget 2023 expectations from defence, real estate, hospitality and health sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday, 1st February, 2023. Industry bodies, executives, and experts from various sectors, including defence, real estate, hospitality, and health, have dispensed their wish-out for the forthcoming union budget.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the demands from these four sectors

Budget expectations: Defence sector

India's nascent private space wants tax incentives and a production-linked incentive scheme to boost local manufacturing and spur research and development.

"In the 2023-24 Union Budget, we would like to request a space-based production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for space tech startups to help boost local manufacturing and encourage capability building within the country," Awais Ahmed, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Pixxel, a space startup based in Bengaluru, told PTI.

Last year, Pixxel became the first Indian startup to launch its own hyperspectral imaging satellite, "Shakuntala", onboard SpaceX's rideshare rocket.

Kranthi Chand, the head of the strategy and special projects of Hyderabad-based DhruvaSpace, demanded, "In the Union Budget 2023-24, we request a further Rs 100 crore issuance as viability gap funding (VGF) to set up new infrastructure."

Chand also wants the government to make a dedicated allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Defence Space Agency (DSA) for the procurement of new technology from the industry.

Union Budget 2023: real estate

Real estate stakeholders are hoping Budget 2023 will focus on providing a push to both affordable and rental housing. They also hope that the Budget 2023 should strengthen the existing financing systems to provide liquidity to stuck real estate projects.

"There is an urgent need for tax sops, especially for homebuyers in the affordable and mid-segment housing segments," said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of the real estate company Signature Global.

Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, said, "Budget 2023 should focus on putting more money in the hands of homebuyers to boost real estate sales".

"The loan-to-value ratio should be raised to 90 percent, as India has a record-low NPA of 2 percent. This is because nearly 60 percent of homebuyers repay their home loans within 7 -8 years," he further added.

Budget 2023-24 expectations: Hospitality sector

The hospitality sector has recovered from the impact of the pandemic, but it is concerned about the high goods and services tax (GST) rates on hotel rooms and limited support from the government in the previous budget.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had said that it had expected the 18 percent category to come under 12 percent, as that is where it becomes expensive.

"Simplification of GST norms is critical for the hotel and restaurant industry. The current differential rates on different products are not easy to comply with. It is critical that the government brings the entire sector under one GST rate," said Udit Kumar, co-founder of Brij Hospitality.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in its pre-budget expectations, said that the government should make maximum GST on hotel rooms at 12 percent.

Apart from GST rates, executives also demand an online single window clearance for setting up new hotels. "There should be subsidies on electricity, just like the manufacturing sector. This will also help in raising long-term funds, which will improve the experiential quality," said Rahul Deb Banerjee, Vice President of Clarks Hotels & Resorts.

FHRAI has also sought the continuation of the Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme (EPCGS) for another 10 years and an extension on the repayment period under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Budget 2023-24: Health sector expectations

The public expenditure on health by the Union and state governments has stayed at just about 1 percent. Experts demand a bigger allocation for the health sector in the upcoming budget.

Public health activist T Sundararaman suggested that in order to strengthen the core programmes on health, the investment in Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres needs to increase exponentially.

Shanay Shah, president of the Shalby group of hospitals, said that while health has been a priority sector for some time, it would be even better if it can be reclassified in the same category as agriculture (a National Priority Sector) for long-term lending from banks at lower rates.

The medical technology industry leaders are counting on the Centre to increase the ambit of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost research and development in the Budget 2023.

Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director of Wipro-GE Healthcare, called for the formalisation of a medical devices policy for facilitating self-reliance and exports.