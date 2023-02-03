 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | IRFC's market borrowing in 2023-24 to be nil

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

IRFC’s financials are strong and it has enough money to continue operations in 2023-24, the railway minister said.

The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. (Representative image)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the market borrowing arm of Indian Railways, will not borrow any money in the form of debt in financial year 2023-24, according to Budget documents.

The government has listed IRFC's Internal and Extra-Budgetary Resources (IEBR) as negligible in 2023-24, indicating it will not look to borrow money to fund its capital expenditure.

In 2022-23, IRFC's IEBR was set at Rs 66,500 crore as part of the Budgetary allocations. As part of the government's revised estimates, IRFC's IEBR for 2022-23 will come in at Rs 48,500 crore in 2022-23. In 2021-22 IRFC had borrowed Rs 60,683.41 crore from the market.

IEBR comprises funds by way of profits, loans and equity.

